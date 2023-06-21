ST. LOUIS – The longest day of the year is the summer solstice, when the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at its highest. At noon today, the sun will be at its highest point in the sky, and it will stay in about the same place for the next few days. This important event is called the solstice, which comes from the phrase “sun standing still.”

Summer makes people think of warm weather, going on vacation, and doing things outside. Beaches, water, and ice cream are all fun things to do in the summer. The calendar is full of festivals and events, and kids get a break from school. Nature is full of lush greenery that makes us want to enjoy its beauty. Summer is a time of warmth, freedom, and leisure. It’s a great time to explore, relax, and have experiences that will last.

During Blair’s Social second we asked our viewers “What song brings back all your best summer memories?” here are some of the responses:

Maybe you can play some of these songs during your summertime festivities. If anyone wants to listen to all the songs listed here is a Spotify playlist