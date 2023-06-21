ST. LOUIS – The longest day of the year is the summer solstice, when the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at its highest. At noon today, the sun will be at its highest point in the sky, and it will stay in about the same place for the next few days. This important event is called the solstice, which comes from the phrase “sun standing still.” 

Summer makes people think of warm weather, going on vacation, and doing things outside. Beaches, water, and ice cream are all fun things to do in the summer. The calendar is full of festivals and events, and kids get a break from school. Nature is full of lush greenery that makes us want to enjoy its beauty. Summer is a time of warmth, freedom, and leisure. It’s a great time to explore, relax, and have experiences that will last. 

During Blair’s Social second we asked our viewers “What song brings back all your best summer memories?” here are some of the responses: 

  1. Boys of Summer by Don Henley
  2. Summertime by Kenny Chesney 
  3. I’m walking on sunshine by Katerina & The Waves 
  4. Sunshine on my shoulders by John Denver 
  5. Boys are back in town by Thin Lizzy 
  6. Summer Song by Joe Satriani   
  7. Summer Nights by Rascal Flatts 
  8. I Love Rock n Roll by Joan Jett 
  9. I’m Alright by Kenny Loggins 
  10. Rocky Mountain High by John Denver 
  11. Summertime Blues by Alan Jackson 
  12. Summertime by Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff 
  13. All Summer Long by Kid Rock 
  14. Paradise by the Dashboard Lights by Meatloaf 
  15. theme from Summer Place 
  16. Sausolito Summer by Diesel 
  17. See You in September by The Happenings 
  18. Surfing USA by Surfing USA 
  19. The Heat Is On by Glenn Frey 
  20. One Of These Nights by Eagles 
  21. So In Love by Jill Scott & Anthony Hamilton 
  22. Hot in Herre by Nelly 
  23. Under the boardwalk by The Drifters 
  24. Saturday in the Park by Chicago 
  25. Last days of Summer by Silverstein 
  26. Hot fun in the summertime by Sly and the Family Stone 
  27. Band On The Run by Paul McCartney and Wings 
  28. Everybody Loves the Sunshine by Roy Ayers 
  29. Chicken Fried by Zac Brown Band 
  30. Windy by the Associations 
  31. Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival 

Maybe you can play some of these songs during your summertime festivities. If anyone wants to listen to all the songs listed here is a Spotify playlist  