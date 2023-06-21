ST. LOUIS – The longest day of the year is the summer solstice, when the earth’s tilt toward the sun is at its highest. At noon today, the sun will be at its highest point in the sky, and it will stay in about the same place for the next few days. This important event is called the solstice, which comes from the phrase “sun standing still.”
Summer makes people think of warm weather, going on vacation, and doing things outside. Beaches, water, and ice cream are all fun things to do in the summer. The calendar is full of festivals and events, and kids get a break from school. Nature is full of lush greenery that makes us want to enjoy its beauty. Summer is a time of warmth, freedom, and leisure. It’s a great time to explore, relax, and have experiences that will last.
During Blair’s Social second we asked our viewers “What song brings back all your best summer memories?” here are some of the responses:
- Boys of Summer by Don Henley
- Summertime by Kenny Chesney
- I’m walking on sunshine by Katerina & The Waves
- Sunshine on my shoulders by John Denver
- Boys are back in town by Thin Lizzy
- Summer Song by Joe Satriani
- Summer Nights by Rascal Flatts
- I Love Rock n Roll by Joan Jett
- I’m Alright by Kenny Loggins
- Rocky Mountain High by John Denver
- Summertime Blues by Alan Jackson
- Summertime by Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff
- All Summer Long by Kid Rock
- Paradise by the Dashboard Lights by Meatloaf
- theme from Summer Place
- Sausolito Summer by Diesel
- See You in September by The Happenings
- Surfing USA by Surfing USA
- The Heat Is On by Glenn Frey
- One Of These Nights by Eagles
- So In Love by Jill Scott & Anthony Hamilton
- Hot in Herre by Nelly
- Under the boardwalk by The Drifters
- Saturday in the Park by Chicago
- Last days of Summer by Silverstein
- Hot fun in the summertime by Sly and the Family Stone
- Band On The Run by Paul McCartney and Wings
- Everybody Loves the Sunshine by Roy Ayers
- Chicken Fried by Zac Brown Band
- Windy by the Associations
- Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Maybe you can play some of these songs during your summertime festivities. If anyone wants to listen to all the songs listed here is a Spotify playlist