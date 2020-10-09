Celebrate the creative spirit of St. Louis at the Artica 2020 Festival

ST. LOUIS – One St. Louis organization has spent nearly two decades helping artists showcase their work and celebrate creative expression with a festival on the St. Louis Riverfront.

This weekend, they’ll be building on that history at the Artica 2020 Festival. The event will be held on October 10-11 on the St. Louis Riverfront and is free and open to the public.

Lohr Barkley, Artica board president talked about what will this year’s event look like during the pandemic and the community experience people will see this weekend.

For more information click here