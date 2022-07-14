ST. LOUIS – The Webster Arts Gallery celebrates summer with new workshops.

Office and Communications Manager Heather Sparkman and Instructor Connie Heavey previewed the classes through July 2022.



Pop Up Summer

Wednesday, July 20

3:30 – 5 p.m. CDT

Artists 6 to 9 years old

What Happens Next?

Friday, July 22

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. CDT

Artists 14 years old

Story Quilts Inspired by Faith Ringgold

Wednesday, July 27

3:30 – 5 p.m. CDT

Artists 10 to 13 years old

Webster Arts Gallery

2 Summit Ave.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

webster-arts.org