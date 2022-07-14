ST. LOUIS – The Webster Arts Gallery celebrates summer with new workshops.
Office and Communications Manager Heather Sparkman and Instructor Connie Heavey previewed the classes through July 2022.
Pop Up Summer
Wednesday, July 20
3:30 – 5 p.m. CDT
Artists 6 to 9 years old
What Happens Next?
Friday, July 22
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. CDT
Artists 14 years old
Story Quilts Inspired by Faith Ringgold
Wednesday, July 27
3:30 – 5 p.m. CDT
Artists 10 to 13 years old
Webster Arts Gallery
2 Summit Ave.
Webster Groves, MO 63119
webster-arts.org