ST. LOUIS – Sign up for a holiday-season problem-solving session at Thinksgiving.

The Filament offers meeting-planning services. But in November 2022, they will offer the community a fun way to help local charities. Founder and CEO Matt Homman explained how Thinksgiving will bring business and non-profit leaders together to solve problems for charities. Homman also explained why they are announcing Thinksliving in the spring.

Thinksliving

Thursday, November 3

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. CDT

4220 / 4240 Duncan Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.thinksgiving.org/