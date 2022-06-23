ST. LOUIS – Sign up for a holiday-season problem-solving session at Thinksgiving.
The Filament offers meeting-planning services. But in November 2022, they will offer the community a fun way to help local charities. Founder and CEO Matt Homman explained how Thinksgiving will bring business and non-profit leaders together to solve problems for charities. Homman also explained why they are announcing Thinksliving in the spring.
Thinksliving
Thursday, November 3
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. CDT
4220 / 4240 Duncan Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://www.thinksgiving.org/