ST. LOUIS – We celebrate Women’s History Month with a Illinois State Police’s hiring effort.

Lieutenant Natasha Lawson tells us about JoAnn Mariani, the first female Illinois State Police Trooper. She joined the force in 1963.

Lt. Lawson also shared what the department is looking for in new employees and shares what candidates can look forward to when they apply.

Learn more at https://isp.illinois.gov/.