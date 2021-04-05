Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association receives donation from Ameren and Blues’ Power Play Goals for Kids

ST. LOUIS – Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association received a donation of thousands of dollars Monday morning from Ameren Missouri and the Blues’ Power Play Goals for Kids.

Ameren Missouri has teamed up with the Blues for the past six years to donate to a deserving local charity. Every time the Blues score a power-play goal during a home or away game, Ameren Missouri donates $500. So far this season, the Blues have scored 20 power-play goals.

The four finalists of the funds were CASA of St. Louis, Lifewise STL, Youth in Need, and Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association.

Senior Vice President of Ameren Missouri Mark Birk was there to represent the company.

To announce the winner, Louie gave Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association CEO DeAnna Alonso a bouquet of gold balloons and gave her a big hug.

“We’re the underdogs, it felt like. My story from foster care and all those that we fight for on a daily basis, our goal was to do the best that we could in the time that we had and we did it,” Alonso said.