Chabad of Chesterfield hosts online Hamentash Bake-Off

ST. LOUIS – In February, the Chabad of Chesterfield will celebrate sweet freedom for Jewish families with the online Hamentash Bake-Off.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this class on the traditional cookie will be virtual. Chabad of Chesterfield Director Chana’la Rubenfeld talks about the Jewish celebration of Purim. She also tells us about the significance of this treat called Hamentashen.

People of all faiths are welcome to the virtual class. It will be Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. CST. Learn more at Chabadofchesterfield.com/hamentash.