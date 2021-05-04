CHADS Coalition partners with area libraries and Rockwood to improve mental health

ST. LOUIS – CHADS Coalition will help people needing mental health help with the CHADS All In Virtual programs starting tonight, Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m.

Tonight’s Zoom call will be for adults. There is a virtual conversation for teens on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

Founder and Executive Director Marian McCord explained how the group is working with libraries in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and the Rockwood School District. She also explained how this will help the coalition provide access to affordable mental healthcare.

CHADS Coalition will also have a virtual trivia night on Friday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.chadscoalition.org/.

The suicide prevention hotline is 800-273-8255.