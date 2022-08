ST. LOUIS – The Chamber Project St. Louis opens its new season in Manchester, Missouri Wednesday, August 31.

Musicians draw the community together with performances in different community venues and with culturally diverse themes.

Chamber Project STL 15th Season Opener

Wednesday, August 31

6 p.m. CDT

Schroeder Park

359 Old Meramec Station Rd.

Manchester, MO 63021

http://chamberprojectstl.org/season-15