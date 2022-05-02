ST. LOUIS – Number 1 New York Times best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith has changed countless lives by helping them burn, smash, and shred fat and change lifestyles for the better with healthier habits and nutrition. He has been on Rachael Ray, Oprah, on network television and pretty much everywhere. Now Dr. Ian has written a new book called; “Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight.” It’s a way for you to utilize the benefits of fruits, veggies and complex carbs without eliminating meats, fish, and dairy. Click here for more information on the book.

