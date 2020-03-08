Change your fire alarm batteries as we spring forward an hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's that time of year again. Daylight Saving Time begins when we turn our clocks forward an hour. Captain Leon Whitener with the St. Louis Fire Department joins us with an important reminder.

The Red Cross` 'Sound the Alarm, Save a Life' program not only offers residents free smoke alarms, the alarms are installed by experts and families are trained on how to best escape their homes during a fire.

Missouri residents can contact the Red Cross and request to participate in the program online at https://getasmokealarm.org/.