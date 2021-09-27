Charity polo match helps Old Newsboys raise money for children’s charities

ST. LOUIS – Pony Up for Kids charity polo match will help the Old Newsboys raise money for children’s charities on Sunday, October 3 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Missy Hill is the co-chair of the event presented by Edward Jones and our partners at The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previewed the day’s events, including live music from Griffin and the Gargoyles and a fun fashion competition for the grown-ups.

Edward Jones Pony Up For Kids!

Sunday, October 3rd

Noon – 6 p.m.

August Busch Polo Club

4020 Benne Road

Defiance. MO 63341

https://www.stltoday.com/old-newsboys-day/events/