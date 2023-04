ST. LOUIS – Fifty years ago today, April 11, 1973, a nude painting by Pablo Picasso was stolen from the St. Louis Art Museum. It hasn’t been seen since.

Where did it go, and who took it? All of those questions and theories are discussed and in a new book being released this Saturday called Chasing Picasso.

St. Louis author Carol Baker joined the station to discuss one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in St. Louis history.