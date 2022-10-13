ST. LOUIS – Local James Beard Award-nominated Chef Ben Welch cooks for his father and other cancer warriors at the Lombardi Foundation Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner.

The event is part of the two-day Food and Wine Experience. Welch honors his father’s fight and remembers former NFL Coach Vince Lombardi. Lombardi died of rectal cancer in 1970. The Super Bowl trophy was named for Lombardi. The event raises money to support families served by the Lombardi Foundation.

Chef Ben Welch at Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner

Saturday, November 5

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CDT

Wisconsin Club – City Club

900 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

https://www.lombardifoundation.org/food-wine

Chef Ben Welch: https://bit.ly/3Mup4Mv