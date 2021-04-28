Chef Duff Goldman creates science and cooking show for kids on Discovery+

Celebrity baker and chef Duff Goldman has shared his kitchen magic with millions of viewers.

Now he’s launched a new show on Discovery+ that explores the science behind food. Duff will be joined on “Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time” by a cast of puppets who help him create delicious dishes and desserts.

One of those puppets is S’later, the wise and quizzical, slow moving sloth. Other puppets include an oven dragon who bakes everything in his mouth and a mixer named Dizzy.

Duff said he was inspired to create the show by watching “Sesame Street.” He then wrote the show and brought it to The Jim Henson Company.

He hopes to peak kids curiosity and give them some more enthusiasm over their dinner.

The show premieres Thursday on Discovery+.