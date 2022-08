ST. LOUIS — The two discuss how food feeds martial arts or any disciplined activity. Chef Neese is also warming up for a weekend of back-to-school giveaways:

Act of Kindness

Back to School Giveaway

Saturday, August 27

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

Ferguson Farmers Market

Plaza 501

501 S. Florissant

Ferguson, MO 63135

Check out the ikarateclub online and don’t forget to like the TastySelections Facebook page.