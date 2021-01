ST. LOUIS – Neshanta “Chef Nesee” Larry will have more food giveaways to support families during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

She cooked and gave away food in 2020. She plans to continue this in 2021. She tells us about the 2021 giveaway schedule. She also tells us about her new “Food & Finance Podcast” with State Farm Insurance Agent Christina Reynolds.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/TastySelections/.