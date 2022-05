ST. LOUIS – The weekends start early at the Chesterfield Country Fair. Jason Baucom of The City of Chesterfield ran down the list of events at the fair. Also, the band, The Drive-By Boys, gave us a preview.

The Country Fair

Thursday, May 19 – Saturday May 21

Chesterfield Amphitheater

​​​​​​​Chesterfield, MO

https://www.chesterfieldcountryfair.com/