‘Chicago’ runs at The Muny now through Sunday at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – “Chicago” the musical is set in the windy city during the jazz age, and it’s playing at The Muny in Forest Park right now.

The musical first hit the stage in 1975 and tells the story of two rival vaudeville entertainers locked up in jail for murder. “Chicago” is the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Emily Skinner plays matron “Mama” Morton in the production. It is her fifth time doing a performance at The Muny.

“Chicago” will be on the stage until September 5.

