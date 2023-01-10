ST. LOUIS – Children can learn science and art through baking at Sweetology.
The shop offers classes for adults and camps for kids.
Sweetology
Hutchings Farm Shopping Plaza
2550 State Hwy. K
O’Fallon, MO 63368
https://sweetology.com/
by: Kim Hudson
