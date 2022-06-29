ST. LOUIS – Mud Day comes early to the University City Children’s Center.

International Mud Day is Wednesday, June 29. However, UCCC educators had to clean up their kids last weekend. They celebrated early in Forest Park. Director Laura Millkamp explained why mud play is educational. Learn more at the UCCC website.

If you would rather play indoors, BeTogether STL will have a story time at the Missouri History Museum.

Books and BitesTODAY, Wednesday June 29

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell St. Louis, MO 63112

https://www.betogetherstl.com/events/books-bites-summer-fun-series-m7f5d