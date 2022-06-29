ST. LOUIS – Mud Day comes early to the University City Children’s Center.
International Mud Day is Wednesday, June 29. However, UCCC educators had to clean up their kids last weekend. They celebrated early in Forest Park. Director Laura Millkamp explained why mud play is educational. Learn more at the UCCC website.
If you would rather play indoors, BeTogether STL will have a story time at the Missouri History Museum.
Books and BitesTODAY, Wednesday June 29
10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell St. Louis, MO 63112
https://www.betogetherstl.com/events/books-bites-summer-fun-series-m7f5d