ST. LOUIS – Chinese Culture Days kick-off at the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend. We fuel up with bites from Rice House, one of many vendors at the event.

Chinese Culture Days

Saturday, May 21 & Sunday, May 22

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/Chinese-Culture-Days