ChoreRelief app helps homeowners and contractors

ST. LOUIS – Is your home in need of some repairs, but you don’t know who to call? Ever wonder if you are overpaying a contractor for a job? Or are you a contractor looking for work? Well, an app called ChoreRelief is designed to help both homeowners and contractors.

If you need a plumber, painter, or landscape, you get to name the price. That price then goes out to vetted contractors who place their bid based on how much you want to pay. You then choose which contractor you want to service your home. The app is designed to not only allow homeowners to easily find someone to do the work they need but to also help small businesses prosper.

Tarik Khribech said aside from helping homeowners get the most bang for their buck with ease, he started the company to help small business owners succeed when they’re up against large corporations.

So, if you are searching for someone to do some of your chores, all you have to do is post the job and eligible providers can either accept it or send in a counteroffer. Once you hire the pro, a reauthorization on your credit card will be placed for the amount of the job.

When the work is complete, you will receive the final invoice with pictures of the completed work. Then you can rate and review your experience with the contractor. The amount is then deposited into the contractor’s bank account.

If the job was canceled, a refund is issued immediately.