ST. LOUIS – CHUMS St. Louis Chapter is gearing up for their Mardi Gras Masque Ball. The group has a long history of promoting literacy and nutrition education in the St. Louis Black community.
The group will have a fundraiser to support initiatives like their book drives, community gardening, and meals giveaways.
Mardi Gras Masque Ball
Benefits St. Louis Chums
Friday, March 3
7:00 p.m. to Midnight CST
Discovery Ballroom
Ameristar Casino
1 Ameristar Blvd.
St. Charles, MO 63301
For tickets call the STL “CHUMLINE” at (314) 741-1892
Learn more at https://bit.ly/3kY0Ws5