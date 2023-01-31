ST. LOUIS – CHUMS St. Louis Chapter is gearing up for their Mardi Gras Masque Ball. The group has a long history of promoting literacy and nutrition education in the St. Louis Black community.

The group will have a fundraiser to support initiatives like their book drives, community gardening, and meals giveaways.

Mardi Gras Masque Ball

Benefits St. Louis Chums

Friday, March 3

7:00 p.m. to Midnight CST

Discovery Ballroom

Ameristar Casino

1 Ameristar Blvd.

St. Charles, MO 63301

For tickets call the STL “CHUMLINE” at (314) 741-1892

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3kY0Ws5