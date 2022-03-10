Church in Webster Groves hosts fundraiser for tornado victims

ST. LOUIS – The First Congregational Church of Webster Groves is celebrating March 10th, “International Day of Awesomeness”, with a fundraiser for survivors of a tornado in Mayfield, Ky.



Rod Cooper is a First Congregational member, who grew up in Kentucky. He, along with Emeritus Reverend Jan Barnes, Phil Schoulberg, and other members gathered people to help in the disaster zone and provide resources to send to Kentucky.



The tornado devastated the town in December 2021. If you want to help with the International Day of Awesomeness Fundraiser, you can make a tax-deductible donation.

Community Foundation of West Kentucky

Attn: Mayfield DRS

PO Box 7

Paducah, KY 42002

Make your check payable to Community Foundation of West Kentucky.

In the Check Memo spot, please insert the following: CFWK-STL.