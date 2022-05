ST. LOUIS – Cinema St. Louis celebrates its trivia night with a major sponsor. Development Director Bree Maniscalco tells us about sponsorship from Top Gun: Maverick and what movie fans can expect at the event.

I Love Movies Trivia Night

Friday, May 27

Doors at 6 p.m.

Centene Center for the Arts

3547 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://cinemastlouis.org/i-love-movies-trivia-night