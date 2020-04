Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Orders to stay at home have your kids flipping out. Now, Circus Harmony wants so show your children proper form. Artistic and Executive Director Jessica Hentoff talks to Randi Naughton about the free classes on Zoom.

You can help support the teaching artists on CircusHarmony.org/Support. Learn how to sign your kids up for classes on Facebook.com/CircusHarmony.