ST. LOUIS – There’s a concert happening Monday, June 6 at the City Garden in Downtown St. Louis.

Band Fanfare will be performing. Special guest Dawn Weber will also take the stage. The concert is free for all to attend and goes from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The three-acre park is between 8th and 10th Streets and Chestnut and Market. Click here for more information.