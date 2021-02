ST. LOUIS – City Hope St. Louis works to save people from homelessness, the weather, and now, COVID-19.

Bishop Michael Robinson explains his work with the City of St. Louis to help our unhoused neighbors. He describes the extra challenges of a weeks-long cold snap and the COVID pandemic. He also prepares to keep people safe in the warmer, but still cold, weather.

If you need help, or want to give, visit https://www.cityhopestl.org/.