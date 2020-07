ST. LOUIS – As summer is heating up a favorite 4th of July tradition is ice cream! National Ice Cream Day is coming later this month, but Clementine Creamery is celebrating July 1 with the opening of their newest location in Lake St. Louis.

Tamara O’Keefe joined Fox 2 to talk about the the expansion!

For more information and a list of all locations visit: www.clementinescreamery.com