ST. LOUIS – One of St. Louis’ favorite ice cream shops now features cool treats for Fido.

Clementine’s is offering an all-natural ice cream created especially for dogs. The pup cups are available at all four Clementine’s locations and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Stray Rescue St. Louis.

Owner of Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery Tamara Keefe has the details.