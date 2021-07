ROLLA, Mo. - A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park in Rolla, Missouri Thursday night.

At about 11:25 p.m. police found Michael Jonathan Schmitt, 35, of St. James, Missouri "lying on the driveway, critically wounded from an apparent gunshot" at the Stately Mansions Mobile Home Park in the 11000 block of Highway 72.