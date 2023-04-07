ST. LOUIS – BKM Fitness Bootcamp invites neighbors to a three-hour workout in Ferguson.

The Black-owned gym offers spinning, weights, and cardio classes for people of all abilities. The gym offers both in-person and virtual workouts.

Owner Briant K. Mitchell breaks down the schedule for the annual BKM Fitness Challenge. He wants to meet new members, so this challenge will only be available in-person.

BKM Fitness Challenge

Saturday, May 20

7 – 10 a.m. CDT

BKM Fitness Bootcamp

27 S. Florissant

Ferguson, MO 63135

(314) 837-7782

briantkmitchell@yahoo.com