ST. LOUIS — Clowns on Call are busy this holiday season helping hospitalized children while looking forward to the summer at Grand Center.

The performers visit sick children in the hospital. They explain how patients of every age enjoy getting a show while they recover.

The clowns will perform with Circus Flora in June 2023.



Clowns on Call

At Circus Flora’s Big Top Show

June 1 – 25, 2023

The Big Top

3401 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction