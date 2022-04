ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch is partnering with Major League Baseball including the Cardinals to help improve recycling rates at sports stadiums across the country. The famous Clydesdales are going to join in the effort Friday night at Busch Stadium.

The beautiful Budweiser Clydesdales will make their way around the Busch Stadium warning track twice before the Cardinals take on the Diamondbacks at 7:15 p.m.

