ST. LOUIS – “Cocoa Santa” wants to bring Christmas cheer and representation to kids while keeping his social distance.

Kevin Nolan is African American and he says, it is important that all children see someone who looks like them engaged in something positive and selfless. He has a truck that will drive past homes this holiday season, to keep his distance during the pandemic.

