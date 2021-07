ST. LOUIS – Demand is intense for a newly redesigned collectible silver dollar.

Clay Teague of Scotsman Coin explained the new coin on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Teague said this is the first time the coin has been redesigned in 35 years.

The Missouri Numismatic Society Coin Show will be held at the St. Charles Convention Center from July 22 to July 24.