Collinsville Gateway Convention Center welcomes Dino Stroll in mid-July

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re making plans with the kids, you’ve got plenty of time to get this on your calendar. The Dino Stroll is coming to the St. Louis area in mid-July where you’ll be able to stroll through a dinosaur adventure and get up close and personal with life-like creatures, reptiles and dinosaurs. The producer of Dino Stroll Matt Flynn has all the details.

Dino Stroll will be at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville on July 17 and July 18.

Click here to reserve your tickets.