ST. LOUIS – 45 is the new 50.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is now officially recommending getting screened for colon cancer at age 45, rather than 50. Washington University surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center Dr. Sean Glasgow explains why the age was lowered.

Siteman has an online tool that will help you assess your cancer risk and suggest ways to lower it. It’s available at YourDiseaseRisk.com.

