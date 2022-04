ST. LOUIS – The Helmets First! Golf Ball Drop lets adults raise money for bike helmets for kids. Founder and pediatrician Dr. Joe Cangas explained how grown-ups can help keep children safe.

Helmet’s First! Golf Ball Drop

Saturday, April 23rd

10 a.m. CDT

Jefferson Barracks Golf Tee

2400 Ramsey Rd.

Columbia, IL

https://www.helmetsfirst.com/golf-ball-drop