Combating digital inequity in a time of virtual learning

ST. LOUIS – Technology has made being “in school” possible this school year.

As we head into the spring semester in the age of COVID, technology continues to play a major role in education as experts continue to address digital privacy along with digital equity.

Students’ access to computers and internet access varies significantly across income levels.

Alexandra Reeve-Givens, daughter of Christopher Reeve, and the president and CEO at Center for Democracy and Technology joined us to talk about efforts to close disparities in digital access.

For more information, visit CDT.org.