ST. LOUIS – Comedian Chris Tucker is stopping in St. Louis Monday night to host his ‘Legend’ Tour at Stifel Theater.

FOX 2’s Tim Ezell spoke with Tucker about his comedic beginnings in the early 1990s on Def Comedy Jam and his rise as a full-fledged movie star. Tucker also shared his off-the-cuff experience of playing Howard White in the recent film ‘Air.’

