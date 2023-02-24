ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Ill. – Actor and comedian Kevin Farley will be at the Funny Bone this weekend.

You can see him in Westport Friday night and streets of St. Charles Saturday and Sunday. Farley got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago.

Soon after, he starred in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris) and The Waterboy (with Adam Sandler). He’s also made guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rules of Engagement, Just Shoot Me, and Comedy Central’s Drunk History.

Tickets are available at www.StLouisFunnyBone.com. The Saturday early show is already sold out.