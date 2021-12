ST. LOUIS – Comedian Michael Yo is in the St. Louis area and will perform on stage at the Funny Bone comedy club in Westport. He stopped by the FOX 2 studios Friday morning ahead of his shows.

Yo performs at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

