ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.

December 16 – 18, 2022

December 21 – 23

December 30

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd.

University City, MO 63130