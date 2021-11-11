Commitment Coffee helps fallen and wounded service members’ families

ST. LOUIS – We’re all about supporting locally-owned small businesses and this one is a no-brainer, especially on Veterans Day.

Commitment Coffee was started by retired Naval Officer Brian Lester. It’s specialty coffee with a noble mission. Lester visited the FOX 2 studios Thursday morning with the story of Commitment Coffee. The company supports families of fallen and severely wounded service members via scholarships.

Commitment Coffee is available on their website at CommitmentCoffee.com or through Market Wagon.