ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross is calling on the people of St. Louis to roll up their sleeves Wednesday morning.

They’re hosting a blood driver at Busch Stadium in honor of the city’s first responders. It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. FOX 2’s Mallory Thomas spoke with American Red Cross’ Beth Elders, about how locals can get involved.

To make an appointment, please visit Redcrossblood.org