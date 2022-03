ST. LOUIS--Six years after the doors closed on Mike Shannon's Steakhouse in downtown St. Louis, the prominent space on Market Street near Busch Stadium could be getting closer to finding a new use.

The Garrison and MW Companies, a Kansas City development firm, is eyeing the property at 620 Market Street for a seven-story loft apartment building. CityScene STL first reported the news, which the developer confirmed to FOX2.