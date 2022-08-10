ST. LOUIS – Time for the annual Community Cuts for Kids.
The Burton & Craig Shields Foundation hosts another back-to-school giveaway this weekend in the midst of the economy’s rising inflation. Students also get the chance to back to school confidently. The event also has free haircuts. Founder of Burton & Craig Shields Foundation Craig Blac and Kappa Alpha Psi’s Wendell Kimbrough previewed the event.
The Burton & Craig Shields Foundation
Community Cuts For Kids
Saturday, August 13
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Larimore Elementary School
1025 Trampe Ave.
St Louis, MO
Health Screenings/Entertainment/Food/School Supplies/Book Bags
2 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Kappa House
802 West C Street
Belleville, IL
Sunday, August 14
1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
O’Fallon Park Rec Complex (YMCA)
4343 W Florissant Ave