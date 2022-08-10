ST. LOUIS – Time for the annual Community Cuts for Kids.

The Burton & Craig Shields Foundation hosts another back-to-school giveaway this weekend in the midst of the economy’s rising inflation. Students also get the chance to back to school confidently. The event also has free haircuts. Founder of Burton & Craig Shields Foundation Craig Blac and Kappa Alpha Psi’s Wendell Kimbrough previewed the event.

The Burton & Craig Shields Foundation

Community Cuts For Kids

Saturday, August 13

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Larimore Elementary School

1025 Trampe Ave.

St Louis, MO

Health Screenings/Entertainment/Food/School Supplies/Book Bags



Saturday, August 13

2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Kappa House

802 West C Street

Belleville, IL



The Burton & Craig Shields Foundation

Community Cuts For Kids

Sunday, August 14

1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

O’Fallon Park Rec Complex (YMCA)

4343 W Florissant Ave