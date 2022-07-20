ST. LOUIS – The Dwann Dillon Foundation warms up for another annual Community Day to prepare families for the upcoming school year.

Dillon died from colon cancer in 2013. While he was sick, he and his wife Buffy launched a mission to help others. She continues with another event. Buffy has also held giveaways for holidays throughout the year. She shared what families can do to prepare their kids for back-to-school giveaways and haircuts.

Giving Back to the Community Day

Saturday, August 13

1 – 4 p.m. CDT

Larimore Elementary School

1025 Trampe Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63138

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1512311075645478